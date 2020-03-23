The March-April Nebraska Life magazine, which features sandhill crane photos and a list of best crane-watching places, was delivered to my mailbox last week. It arrived around the time Audubon officials announced cancellation of all remaining crane season activities at Rowe Sanctuary, including morning and evening Platte River blind tours, to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
For a second consecutive year, the only usual part of crane season is knowing there are 600,000 sandhill cranes feeding in Central Platte Valley cornfields and grasslands during the day, and roosting on river sandbars at night.
The 2019 tourism season was wrecked by flooding sparked by a rare March 13 bomb cyclone, continuing wet weather and high groundwater that turned Elm Island Road to Rowe Sanctuary into a quagmire for most of late March and into April.
The second economic blow to Rowe Sanctuary, the Crane Trust and area hospitality-related businesses is 2020’s once-in-a-lifetime — we hope — pandemic. Once again, lights were dimmed and the curtain was lowered prematurely on one of nature’s greatest shows on Earth.
I spent the morning of March 8 photographing cranes in the Rowe Sanctuary and Fort Kearny areas. On my way back to town for church, I stopped at the Fort Kearny State Historical Park visitors center to wish Superintendent Gene Hunt an early (March 11) happy birthday.
A New Jersey couple dropped off by an Uber driver walked in and asked about the hike-bike trail. They didn’t rent a car because they were joining a crane-related tour March 9. Neither they nor, apparently, the Uber driver knew the trailhead was at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area.
I volunteered to take them to the trail and the bridge over the Platte’s main channel. First, I drove them around to see cranes in the fields. I told them the March 8 crane numbers probably were half or less than the total that would be in the area in mid- to late March. My photo tip was to keep focused on birds that jump, bow or spread their wings because they rarely do those behaviors only once.
At around 1 p.m., I dropped them off at Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee in downtown Kearney, after pointing the way to the Museum of Nebraska Art. A week later, they were among the last people to take a 2020 Rowe blind tour.
I plan to commune with cranes for work and pleasure this weekend, when the forecast is for mostly sunny skies. Seeing cranes dance in fields and fly over my head, and hearing their distinctive sounds never gets old.
It’s an amazing show, even under the terrible circumstances for events and tours the past two years.
It’s easy for some local folks to take for granted an event they can see every March. However, while most human public gatherings are on hold, it may be a good time for a second look.
Taking a crane-watching drive in the country can be a solitary or family-only activity that’s a break from staying home. You can remain in your car, but be sure to lower a window enough to hear crane conversations and songs.
Use good judgment about getting out at pull-off sites or walking the Fort Kearny Hike-Bike Trail because people still may gather there. That’s especially true for trail bridges across the Platte’s main and north channels in the mornings and evenings, when cranes fly to and from the river.
If you can’t leave home or don’t feel safe doing so, log on to Rowe Sanctuary’s crane cam — explore.org/livecams/national-audubon-society/crane-camera — to watch live as cranes wake up on Platte River sandbar roosts in the morning and fly back at sunset.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.