Business leaders constantly seek to know their customers better, so when surveys say businesses need to put customers at the center of what they do, the wise leaders instruct employees to put customers first. But what, exactly, does it mean to put customers first, or to be customer-centric?
Jill Ebstein, a consultant and founder of Sized Right Marketing in Newton, Mass., probed deeper into the customer first question, and what she discovered could mean the difference between success and failure.
“I learned about the need for customer-centricity when I performed a B2B study in 2013,” Ebstein wrote for Inside Sources. “Respondents rated various attributes for their importance when they evaluated vendors.”
In her survey, Ebstein asked respondents to score 1 to 10 the importance of 10 attributes when deciding on a vendor. Her survey included obvious ones, such as price and product functionality, but on a whim, Ebstein tossed in an attribute she called, “Vendor as a Good Partner” or “VGP.”
“On a scale of 1 to 10, low to high, we learned that VGP scored 9.0 in importance, second only to product functionality, which scored 9.4. Since that time, similar studies have confirmed that VGP is always a top attribute and never lower than third,” Ebstein said. “More significant, when the decision is close as to which vendor to select, VGP settles the tie. Across industries, we’ve seen that close calls happen half of the time.”
Some survey respondents had a hard time rating the importance of VGP, Ebstein said, because it feels “soft.” How can you know the significance of a collaborative, mutually beneficial relationship with a vendor? That’s a fair question because business relationships vary. Some may be fleeting, as in visiting an office supply store for a ream of paper. Other relationships are long term and important, such as the bond between a factory and its transportation provider. Both sides can benefit the other when the factory’s output is consistent and predictable, which eases logistical challenges for the trucker and aids cost control. When both sides save money, both sides win. VGP benefits the factory and trucking company.
So how do companies improve their performance in the Vendor as a Good Partner arena? Ebstein offered this example. One manager said, “We will embrace collaboration like never before” to the point that customers will expect collaboration at all levels and the vendor-customer relationship will feel like a partnership.
“There will be hits and misses, no doubt. But along with that comes a feeling of being empowered through better listening and aligning with market needs,” Ebstein said.
In the age of COVID-19, as businesses seek to rebound and succeed, having vendors with high VGP fosters confidence, and a bright future seems within grasp.