Tuesday and Wednesday evening was the last time Americans will see some of the 20 Democratic presidential candidates in action. That’s because the Democratic National Committee will be thinning the field, based on fundraising and polling data. Who will they let go?
At this moment, 13 candidates may have a tough time staying on stage. They are Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, Kirsten Gillibrand, John Delaney, Marianne Williamson, Steve Bullock, John Hickenlooper, Tim Ryan, Michael Bennet and Jay Inslee.
The DNC was lenient in early debates, but after this week’s debates in Detroit, the rules will separate viable candidates from the posers. Those who don’t get 2 percent or more support in at least four polls, and receive donations from a minimum of 130,000 unique donors — plus at least 400 unique donors in at least 20 states — will not be back in September.
Seven candidates appear to have a chance of being on stage in the next debate: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Beto O’Rourke.
So far, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is the only Democrat candidate who admitted he’s not ready for prime time and voluntarily dropped out.
Although Democrats will weed out their weakest candidates, that isn’t necessary for Republicans. Incumbent Donald Trump has only one challenger, Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts who was the Libertarian Party’s 2016 vice presidential nominee. Trump has $124 million in his war chest, Weld has $871,000.
.