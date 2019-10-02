I bought Cocoa Puffs today. You might be familiar with the product. It’s that chocolate breakfast cereal that shouldn’t count as breakfast because it’s really just chocolate, but, oh my gosh, it’s good. Not good for you, but good.
Every time I purchase this cereal, I remember my past. Let’s back up.
I didn’t have much as a kid.
Those name-brand shoes? Forget about it. Fancy vacations? Does a tent made of bedsheets, hanging from the clothesline count?
Cable? Hardly.
Air conditioning? Why would we have that when we have perfectly good windows?
You get my point here. We weren’t poor, but we weren’t rich, either. We were the typical middle class family (maybe lower middle class, depending on the year).
I was the kid who showed sheep at the county fair wearing fabric shoes from the ½ Price Store (remember that place?).
The others wore fancy boots with rhinestones, of course.
I was the kid who wore hand-me-downs from my sisters, and got my hair cut by my mama, and helped her clip coupons to save a few cents each Saturday.
We froze food so it didn’t go to waste and you better believe we finished what was on our plates.
We didn’t participate in the traveling sports teams or drama clubs or acting camps because we didn’t have a money tree readily available.
My first car was a 1983 3-tone green LTD — driven first by my grandma and then my sister. By the time that car finally reached me, it was so worn out that the muffler fell off during a rousing cruise downtown. It also died at every stop sign and fogged up the windows with some kind of white smoke that I likely shouldn’t have inhaled.
And my favorite name-brand cereal? Cocoa Puffs? We rarely ate it because generic cereal was cheaper and came with coupons.
On paper, we didn’t have much. I was just a girl who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s on a farm in the middle of Nebraska.
At least, that’s what you may see. For me? It was different.
Here’s what I remember.
Church on Sunday mornings.
Meat, potatoes, canned pickles and bread served on our table after every Sunday church service.
A mother who worked long hours, but still managed to attend every school event.
A father who would (and likely did) give his shirt off of his back to a stranger in need.
Hardworking parents who gave back to our community, welcomed friends into our home, worked the land and cared for animals.
Prayers, every night, without fail.
A house full of love.
Today’s world tries to tell us we need to do more, be more. We need to fill our days and stay busy so we can accomplish that goal and make the big money. And we have to share it all on social media to prove to our friends and family that we’ve made something of ourselves.
We want the fancy Cocoa Puffs.
I get it. I’m a dreamer. I like to set goals and work hard, too. I want those Cocoa Puffs every now and then.
I can’t help but think about my childhood. That simple girl from a humble home.
Guys, I really was so happy. I’m still so happy. We didn’t have much, but we had enough. And we were loved.
I’ve felt that love every day for 37 years. It’s been with me when I had a little and when I’ve had a lot, and it keeps me thankful for every dang thing I have — including that box of Cocoa Puffs.
