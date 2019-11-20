A raspberry to ... the Centers for Disease Control and the other public health agencies who issued urgent warnings of an outbreak of lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products. As it turns out, the agencies misled Americans about the cause of more than 30 vaping deaths in 24 states, and now many Americans believe that legal, regulated vaping cartridges with nicotine are as dangerous as illegal, black-market vaping products with THC, the chemical in marijuana that produces a “high.”
We absolutely do not endorse vaping, especially because anyone using products laced with nicotine risks becoming addicted. However, for many individuals addicted to smoking tobacco, vaping is regarded as a lot safer and might even help some people kick the smoking habit.
The problem with the CDC’s misreporting about the cause of vaping deaths is that it compromises one of that organization’s central missions to inform Americans about health threats. We know it wasn’t the use of legal and regulated vaping cartridges that caused the deaths, but the use of illegal products containing THC.
Next time a public health scare arises, Americans will have less faith in what the CDC has to say on the matter. Now the federal agency faces a challenge in regaining its credibility with the public. We can’t blame people for looking elsewhere for important information about their health.
A rose to … the people whose generosity makes a difference in their community. Here in Kearney we are continually impressed that so much of our city’s development and amenities can be traced to people who share their good fortune with the community. New parks, educational and cultural facilities, medical clinics, sports programs, aid to those in need — the generosity of selfless people makes all of them possible.
The Kearney/Buffalo County area will have an opportunity in a couple of weeks to be difference makers as the Kearney Area Community Foundation conducts its annual Give Where You Live event.
More than 160 various charities and nonprofits will benefit from this year’s fundraiser, which begins midnight Dec. 5, and will aim to improve on the hugely successful 2018 Give Where You Live, which topped $1 million in donations. Visit givewhereyoulive.net/ for more information on donating during Give Where You Live.
