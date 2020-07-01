The Kearney Hub published a column, written by my close friend Marilyn Synek of Lincoln, titled “Title IX leveled field for female athletes.” The column, which originally appeared on the so-called Nebraska Family Alliance website, does it’s darnedest to link Title IX and girls sports to the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Bostock v. Clayton County (which concluded that firing someone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity is inherently a form of sex discrimination).
Synek writes that, “across the country, biological men are beginning to dominate women’s sports.” She even goes so far as to claim that trans athletes are “displacing female athletes on winners’ podiums and record boards.” Let’s be frank: Synek knows better than to write such unsubstantiated trash.
According to the NFA website the nonprofit “stands for justice and strengthening families in Nebraska.” Perhaps they don’t realize: Trans students have families, neighbors and communities. Unfortunately, some Nebraskans (especially older Nebraskans) don’t understand them. They fear and, sometime, even hate them.
Rather than educate Nebraskans about what we can do to make sure these students don’t kill themselves or end up homeless — you know, by sharing a message of compassion and empathy, acceptance and love — this group, with Synek as their spokesperson, have produce fear-mongering literature designed to ignite needless passion and confusion about a complicated issue that requires patience and understanding.
The question we should be asking ourselves is not what to do about trans athletes. We should be asking ourselves how to keep trans kids alive, in school, and safe. We shouldn’t be using these kids as a chip to buy political support. But, like I told Marilyn over the phone after first reading her piece, “that’s on your conscience. Not mine.”
Nathan Leach, Kearney