Republicans, you are being duped by this president and the far right. Democrats, you are being duped by the far left. Because of this, we are polarized in fixing anything in this country. We need to come back toward the middle, or we will not survive as a nation.
In 2016, being a lifelong Democrat, I was going to have to support a Republican.
I was finding too many policies of the far left taking over the party. I could not find a candidate on the Democratic side who was anti-abortion. Yet there were too many policies advocated by the Republicans from the far right that I could not support, but limiting abortion was important to me. Then the Republicans nominated Donald Trump. In listening to him, I concluded I could not support this man.
These past three years have only re-enforced my evaluation. Many on the far left call him a racist. He may be, but he truly is narcissistic, which is selfishness involving a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy and a need for admiration, as characterizing a personality type.
It doesn’t matter to him if you are black, white or “green.” Trump’s comment back in the 2016 election that helped me not support him was this: My base will always support me. I could go out and kill someone and they would support me. (paraphrased). Many in the far right are evangelical Christians. I am having a hard time understanding their support of this man. His morals just don’t fit with them. The end does not justify the means. This man is dangerous.
Democrats, our country cannot afford our far left candidates such as Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders and many of the other candidates. Getting “everything free” is not possible or practical. Human nature loves free, but realistically it is a pipe dream. My Christian faith says we need to help the downtrodden and I agree with this and that is why I am a Democrat, but we also need to advocate responsibility to help them help themselves. My Christian values say to me, the more money one makes the more I must find ways to help others. Yes, the wealthy can pay more and if their true Christian values are there, they are doing it; however, we cannot mandate it by expecting them to cover the cost. We can expect them to pay their fair share. Unfortunately, too many of the wealthy, as well as corporations, have found loopholes in order to pay little or nothing.
Democrats, if you want to get Trump out of office, you cannot support the far left candidates. This will only get Trump re-elected and polarize our country further.
Vincent Boudreau, Wood River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.