I haven’t seen my friends in close to a month, and I’m OK with that, not because I don’t like my friends, but because practicing social distancing and self-isolation is incredibly important for the well-being of our society.
Don’t get me wrong, I hate not being able to go out and do things with the people I love, but this pandemic has made me realize that there are things vastly more important than what I want. Practicing social distancing is important to keep society at large safe.
In China, 3,000 people died from COVID-19, and they were incredibly strict with quarantines and public health. Currently, Forbes says that the worst case scenario for the United States has a death toll of the hundreds of thousands. That is if we continue to use social distancing and self-isolation.
If we don’t, hundreds of thousands of deaths becomes a best case scenario, and the CDC says that we could be facing a death toll of more than 1.7 million.
More than that, social distancing is the right thing to do.
We as a society should not make people — especially vulnerable to this virus — beg us to stay home. We shouldn’t make them practically beg us for their lives. We should just do it. Even if nobody you know catches COVID-19, we can all agree that living in a world with it is stressful. So let’s keep that stress from being worse, by staying inside and away from each other so that the news can start reporting a slowed spread of the virus, instead of a skyrocketing death toll.
Zachary Markussen, Kearney