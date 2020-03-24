This weekend we heard an intelligent observation about coronavirus prevention. The speaker said that if we all do as we should by staying home, washing our hands, etc., then we all can take credit for successfully battling the virus. The funny thing about beating the virus, they said, is that we won’t notice that we really did anything.
Someday someone will say it’s safe to resume normal life, but it won’t feel as if we did that much, except to stay home, wash our hands, etc. Doing those things doesn’t seem that heroic, but data from 1918 shows us that it’s extremely important to take responsibility for our personal safety and the safety of those around us.
What we need to do is slow down COVID-19. If we can slow down the spread of the virus — or “flatten the curve” to prevent a massive spike in cases, we will give our medical professionals and hospitals a little breathing room. If we flatten the curve we will prevent a surge that will be deadly to many more Americans. We want to avoid a spike so our health care resources aren’t overwhelmed.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, history reinforces the benefits of flattening the curve.
When influenza struck the United States in spring 1918, some Americans denied the seriousness of the threat. Philadelphia officials didn’t want to cancel a major, city parade. However, St. Louis took the threat seriously and canceled that city’s parade.
About 200,000 Philadelphians crowded the streets to watch their parade. Only two days passed before the first flu cases arrived. Soon flu patients filled every bed in every hospital in the city. By the end of the week, 2,600 people had died.
In St. Louis, only about 700 died of the flu. Keeping people home saved thousands of lives in St. Louis, while people gathering in large numbers cost thousands of lives in Philadelphia.
The comparison of Philadelphia and St. Louis reinforce the need for personal responsibility. We all must do our best to protect our loved ones and ourselves.
The coronavirus brings us many unknowns. We are discovering things we didn’t know about the virus just a few weeks ago, and what we’re learning reinforces the need for basic, personal defense.
Help protect those you love by avoiding crowds, distancing yourself from other people and isolating yourself even if you think you just have the “sniffles.”
Play it safe. Stay at home, especially if you suspect you have the virus. Limit your contacts with other people who might be carrying the virus, practice social distancing, wash your hands and don’t touch your face.