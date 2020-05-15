A rose to ... early voting, in particular, mail-in ballots. They proved their worth during Nebraska’s pandemic-tinged primary by allowing voters to participate in the election when a lot of people believed it was too dangerous to visit precincts to vote in person.
On Tuesday Nebraskans cast nearly 400,000 record-shattering mail-in votes, defying the risks posed by potential exposure to COVID-19 by voting from the kitchen table and allowing the postal service to deliver the ballots.
Tuesday’s big turnout should be an incentive for state election officials to further examine the possibilities of early voting with mail-in ballots. Any strategy that promotes broader voter participation is worth a closer look. While they discuss broadening early mail-in voting, officials also ought to talk about streamlining the early voting process for election officials. Unknown to most voters, local election officials burned lots of midnight oil to make it possible for so many more Nebraskans to employ early voting.
First, there were the invitations mailed to all registered voters. The invitations asked Nebraskans if they’d like to vote early by mail. In Buffalo County, almost 10,000 said “yes,” so then their ballots had to be delivered. After voters marked them and they were returned to the election commissioner, ballots had to be verified and prepared to run through the ballot-counting machine.
Our description simplifies the behind-the-scenes process, but the bottom line is: Early voting demands more of election officials. If there’s a way to streamline the process, it would be one more reason to broaden access, even when the coronavirus emergency finally passes.
A raspberry to ... the people who refuse to believe there’s a coronavirus danger, or they’ve cooked up untested and risky strategies to protect themselves, rather than self-isolate, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear protective masks.
Don’t kid yourself. Monday’s relaxation of some of Nebraska’s rules to combat the coronavirus will allow a few businesses and activities to take tentative steps to get back toward normal. However, that doesn’t mean we now are winning the war. COVID-19 cases and deaths still are happening.
To win the war, we still need to keep our distance from others, avoid touching, disinfect surfaces where the virus might be and continue to be individually responsible. Nobody wants to get infected or pass along the virus to others. Monday shouldn’t be interpreted as an all-clear siren. Rather, the reopening of some businesses and relaxing of restrictions on certain activities is a call for all of us to be just a bit more careful. Remember, we’re all in this together.