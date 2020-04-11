I stepped outside Wednesday evening to savor the golden globe of a full moon hanging silently in the sky. It was a poignant promise of Easter and spring. This year, there will be no Easter egg hunts, Easter parades, lilies and sunrise services. I won’t hear my brother play “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” on the pipe organ at the church where I grew up in Cleveland. For the first time in my life, I’ll spend Easter alone here in Kearney, 1,000 miles away, shuttered inside to keep COVID-19 away.
I have friends who are angry and puzzled. A friend was so distraught that she went outside after supper Tuesday night and clawed at the dirt with her itchy, angry fingers. She didn’t know what else to do.
I have friends frantic with worry because their spouses or children work at hospitals. They don’t know what’s coming.
But blessings are out there, too, hidden like Easter eggs in the grass.
I do my Kearney Hub interviews over the phone or on the internet these days, and more than one person has said he or she is relieved at the slower pace of life now. “My life has been too busy,” one man said. Another said he found unexpected calm in the solitude. Another said he’s spending more time with his children.
Wednesday was my son’s 35th birthday. He’s single and has been working alone inside his Los Angeles apartment for three weeks, so I set up a Zoom “virtual party” with 10 relatives from across the country. We talked and laughed for an hour. We had so much fun that we’ve set a date to repeat it later this month.
I’ve had two Zoom chats with a lifelong friend in Washington, D.C. I’ve received unexpected emails from friends I normally communicate with only at Christmas.
On Sunday mornings, I’ve streamed worship services from all around the world. I’ve watched a Mass in Ireland and services in London, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in New York. I may be stuck at home, but I’m virtually traveling all over the world.
On Palm Sunday, I watched a service livestreamed from the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., the third largest church in the nation. As the organ boomed and prayers were said, viewers posted comments from across the world. There were 13,000 of us watching, it said, from Palo Alto and Denver and San Diego and Kansas City and Brooklyn and Ocean City and Minneapolis and Tallahassee, and from Germany and England and Denmark. United as one, all watching.
The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde preached about Holy Week and the pandemic of COVID-19. She said Jesus knew what awaited him on Good Friday, and being human, he prayed for deliverance. When it did not come, he realized he had no choice but to acquiesce. To accept. To turn life over to the Father, and let His will be done.
That is all we can do now, too, the Right Rev. Budde said. We have no choice. Stop fighting it. Take God’s hand and go fearlessly into the darkness.
In the darkness this week, that shimmering moon was one of those blessings. So was the Zoom session with family, and emails from longtime friends who now have time and a need to connect.
We have enough to eat. We have heat and light. Best of all, we have technology to bring us together. Zoom. Internet. Television. We can stream movies and watch old sports events.
In 1981, after U.S. hostages finally were released in Iran after months in prison, one was asked what it was like to spend Christmas in a prison cell. She just smiled. She said it was not ideal, but as a Christian she knew she could worship God and Christ anywhere, and she did.
When all this is over and we emerge from our dens like bears after a long hibernation, we’ll have learned lessons, too. We just don’t know what they are yet.