It appears Nebraskans will have the opportunity to become the 34th U.S. state to legalize medical marijuana, but should we? On Wednesday, supporters of Nebraska’s medical marijuana movement turned in 182,000 signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State — more than enough to petition the question onto the Nov. 3 ballot.
Depending on your health status, the medical marijuana question could be both emotional and urgent, but Nebraskans should resist efforts to elicit an emotional decision on this important issue that’s so much in need of a measured, science-based debate.
It’s because state law denies patients access to medical marijuana that supporters will promote passage as an act of mercy. Advocates will appeal to Nebraskans’ sense of empathy by suggesting that thousands are suffering needlessly because our state refuses them access to marijuana.
Backers of medical marijuana claim it aids patients in many ways, including the treatment of severe epilepsy and side effects of chemotherapy. There also is anecdotal evidence that chemicals in marijuana may reduce pain by altering the perception pathways in the brain. This may be a benefit to people with chronic pain from migraines, arthritis, fibromyalgia and endometriosis. It also is thought to minimize the side effects of cancer treatment, such as loss of appetite.
Medical marijuana reportedly can help replace the long-term negative side effects of some painkiller drugs.
Take note: Many of these claimed benefits have yet to be scientifically validated. Why does marijuana work for some people’s ailments but has little or no effect for others? It’s no cure-all.
Although medical science cannot explain some of the benefits, that’s not the case with side effects. Marijuana may reduce motor skills or alter perceptions of reality, so some activities may be unsafe, such as operating heavy machinery or automobiles. Driving while under the influence is illegal.
Marijuana might calm and relax users but, like alcohol, it can interfere with coordination and concentration. Marijuana’s depressant effects are more common, but it also can cause hyperactivity, rapid breathing and increase blood pressure and heart rate.
Increased appetite and bloodshot eyes are to be expected, but people may not know what they’ll experience until they use marijuana. With so much uncertainty, it’s hard to imagine why some place so much confidence in the plant.
It’s because of the uncertainty that we urge voters to approach this issue cautiously and logically if it makes the November ballot.
Remember, it’s easier to place something into law than it is to remove it. Our medical marijuana decision will affect life in Nebraska for years to come.