As we write, Nebraska’s COVID-19 trend shows improvement. We’re actually one of the four or five U.S. states where the number of cases is declining. Granted, it’s a single-digit decline, but a downward trend is preferable, especially when 32 states have climbing numbers, many of record proportions.
Large states such as Texas, Florida and California don’t seem able to get a grasp on the coronavirus.
States with sparse populations, like Nebraska, appear to be doing better. It means far more Nebraskans are healthy rather than hospitalized with COVID-19. It also means more Nebraskans are able to work and participate in our state’s economic recovery. We’re fortunate to see turnarounds, even in counties such as Dawson and Hall, where large meatpacking plants initially contributed to worrisome COVID-19 outbreaks.
Although on the medical front things appear to be going better, many Nebraskans are tangling with a coronovirus hangover. They’ve been laid off or their employers can offer them only limited hours, which means household incomes aren’t measuring up to pre-COVID-19 levels. Some believe that nationally we’re not out of the woods medically or economically.
Will our nation need additional stimulus or business assistance to see us through the coronavirus? Some economists believe so. Harvard professor Jason Furman recently discussed what he and other experts believe a successful economic recovery should look like. Their four-part plan includes:
n Income support for unemployed and underemployed individuals;
n Pandemic employment benefits for low-wage workers;
n Support for small business; and,
n Federal funding for state and local governments.
Furman said the plan is a security blanket that encourages people to work and ensures that the work pays. He said his plan would help federal relief programs do a better job of delivering what Congress intended for U.S. citizens, businesses and states.
The cost of Furman’s plan depends upon the speed at which the U.S. economy recovers. The cost could be as low as $1 trillion. “If the recovery was slow and painful, it would cost about $2 trillion,” Furman said.
Americans can do a lot to determine the speed at which the economy recovers by taking individual responsibility for their health.
Wear a mask and practice social distancing in public, wash hands frequently and disinfect surfaces that might harbor the coronavirus.
Until there’s a vaccine, Americans must be cautious.