An increasing number of power outages are being recorded this year as farm equipment comes into contact with power lines, according to the Nebraska Public Power District. The increased number of powerline accidents could be attributed to a number of causes, including the increased size of farm equipment.
Regardless of the cause or the distractions caused by so many outages, NPPD is cautioning farmers to be careful. Every time equipment becomes tangled with a powerline there’s a danger of someone dying.
NPPD is reminding operators and farmers to look up and around for power lines when operating equipment in the fields. An accident of this nature can result in serious or even fatal injuries, NPPD said in a press release urging farmers to be careful.
“It’s fortunate that no one has been injured in any of the incidents our crews have responded to this year,” said NPPD Vice President of Energy Delivery Art Wiese. “We want everyone to be able to go home safe at the end of the workday, and making sure operators know where powerlines are located along their work area can make that happen.”
NPPD shared vital safety tips and precautions:
Try daily tailgate safety meetings. Review all farm activities and work practices that will take place around power lines and remind all workers to take precautions.
Know what jobs will happen near power lines and have a plan to keep the assigned workers safe.
Know the location of power lines, and when setting up the farm equipment, be at least 20 feet away from them.
Contact your local public power provider if you feel this distance cannot be achieved.
Be aware of increased height when loading and transporting larger modern tractors with higher antennas.
Never attempt to raise or move a power line to clear a path. If power lines near your property have sagged over time, call your local public power utility to repair them.
Don’t take chances.
If an operator hits a powerline, they should contact their local emergency organization at 911 or NPPD at 1-877-ASK-NPPD. When an energized power line lands on a vehicle, it can electrify the surrounding area and should be de-energized by a professional, so that the driver may exit the vehicle safely.
More information and safety tips are available on NPPD’s spring harvest safety video on YouTube.