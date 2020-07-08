By our estimates, the flood of July 9, 2019 sucked $50 million out of the Kearney area economy, but the flood only made us stronger for the challenges that were ahead. Losses from the July 9 disaster came in many forms. There were the scores of personal losses, including flooded basements and waterlogged vehicles. There were farm losses of livestock and inundated crops. There was damage to public infrastructure, including rural roads, parks and hike-bike trails, and even some streets.
There were the business losses, including substantial setbacks in Kearney’s lodging and hospitality industry, and the necessity to repair damaged guest rooms and banquet halls. Hundreds of workers — chefs, waitresses, housekeepers, clerks and promoters — were temporarily or permanently out of work.
How could two floods of 100-year magnitude strike in March and July?
In Gibbon, the tandem disasters all but crushed people’s spirits. Folks repaired their homes after the first flood, but the July 9 event left them questioning the wisdom of living and doing business in Gibbon.
And then there was Lexington. It was days before floodwaters receded.
Damages, monetary losses and the sheer physical challenges of rebuilding taxed all of us and, yet, we saw it through. First responders performed more than 50 rescues of people trapped in homes. Folks worked together to fix flooded churches, businesses and other structures. Experts and elected leaders questioned what could be done to protect people and property in the event of another severe flood. Some explored whether it was wise to buy out homeowners so they could move to higher ground — a strategy employed in a few other Nebraska towns.
By most accounts, people of the Kearney area rose to the challenge after the July 9 flood. As it turned out, the flood became a sort of dry run for the coronavirus pandemic that was to follow. After helping the less fortunate make it through the flood and its aftermath, some of the framework for our responses already was in place when the virus arrived.
Meals for the needy, a little extra money to help families, folks willing to share their early experiences with COVID-19 as a warning for others to take the virus seriously — these and other responses happened because of the good-hearted, community-minded people of the Kearney area. They had come together after the March floods, and then after the July floods. Now, battle-hardened by a pair of 100-year floods, we’re fighting together to prevent the coronavirus from harming friends and family. The pandemic is far from over, but we will keep up the good fight.