Recent protests lead some Americans to believe that attacks on statues are part of a new trend, but that is not true. Attacking statues has a long history, and it’s not confined to the United States. Throughout history, it’s the victor’s tale that is told, not the loser’s, and as a result, when bad guys won, they placed statues of bad people in courthouse squares and on government grounds almost everywhere on earth.
Often, a generation or two passes, and the evil deeds of the people immortalized in bronze and marble are made public, and the people who oppose such evil acts then have to answer the question: Should the statue stay or should it go?
Recently here in the United States, when that question is asked, there seems to be people ready with chain and a tow truck, and down comes the offensive statue or other symbol, such as the Confederate flags that had been flown for decades over state capitols in the South. Along with those flags, the statues of Confederate leaders also have been dragged down, and soon we’ll see attempts to remove the names of Confederate leaders from U.S. military bases.
Some Americans, many of whom are sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement, would like to describe the trend as a sort of awakening. Americans are learning the back story about heroes that our nation has venerated since its birth. As it turns out, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and some of our other Founding Fathers fought for their nation’s freedoms, except the fight didn’t include freedom for the slaves they owned.
It seems easier to justify the removal of a Confederate general’s statute than that of George Washington, whom we regard as the father of our nation. On one hand is the statute of a traitor who fought for the right to enslave human beings. On the other hand, Washington led his country’s fight for liberty, and he also owned slaves.
Today, we are more enlightened than we were 250 years ago when patriots won our nation’s freedom. We also are more enlightened than 150 years ago when the Union Army squared off vs. the Confederate Army in a war that cost the lives of as many as 750,000 soldiers, but resulted in the elimination of slavery.
To the many Americans who believe it’s time to remove statues and symbols of an ugly past, we suggest that more important than removing these reminders is remembering the past. If we fail to remember mistakes we’ve committed we’re only setting ourselves up to repeat them. Destroying statutes is one thing; forgetting the lessons of history is a dangerous exercise.