What is it about face masks? Nebraskans seem to understand that social distancing and frequent hand washing are good defenses against the coronavirus, but few of us are faithful about face masks. That fact is apparent in public places, especially in stores. Three months ago most Nebraskans were careful and wore their masks, but as restrictions are eased, attitudes have evolved and fewer among us are using our masks.
Perhaps more of us would wear masks if there were more role models. Recently we’ve observed a shift at the national level as some top federal lawmakers and administration officials wear their masks. We anticipate that trend will continue in a couple of weeks at the state level when Nebraska lawmakers return to Lincoln to complete the 2020 Legislative session they began in January. The Legislature was suspended in March because of health and safety concerns, so when they return on July 20, they will have 17 days of work ahead of them.
We were pleased to read results of a poll of state senators that found many of them plan to wear masks.
Student journalists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who report for the Nebraska News Service asked lawmakers about face masks and discovered about half of the 49 members intend to wear them. That will include Sen. John Lowe of Kearney. He said he considers himself a “maverick,” but he’ll adhere to all safety rules and wear a mask on the floor and when he’s around other senators. Among the safety protocols are Plexiglas barriers that will separate the rows of lawmakers. Like masks, the barriers are meant to prevent the transmission of droplets from sneezes and coughs because droplets can carry the coronavirus.
Mike Moser, the senator from Columbus who was hospitalized in late March for COVID-19, sits in the row behind Lowe.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson might not know about airborne droplets. Friesen told NNS he doesn’t intend to wear a mask, but he will wash his hands and avoid touching his face.
Among other senators that NNS reporters interviewed, Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood said he plans to keep his distance and use hand sanitizer, but he won’t wear a mask unless other senators ask him. Clements may want to keep his mask handy. Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington will require her staff and visitors to wear one. She’s probably not alone in desiring that other senators mask up. Several lawmakers are ill, NNS reported, so they will limit their time on the floor because they may be more susceptible to coronavirus.
Among senators planning to mask up are Matt Williams of Gothenburg, Mark Kolterman of Seward, Sue Crawford of Bellevue, Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Adam Morfeld of Lincoln and Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, and Omaha senators Ernie Chambers, Machaela Cavanaugh, Justin Wayne, Megan Hunt and Tony Vargas. It would be a thoughtful gesture if more of their colleagues followed suit. Virus experts tell us the effectiveness of masks increases when a majority of people use them.