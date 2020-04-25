The coronavirus crisis of 2020 has forced business owners to make numerous difficult decisions. Among them are decisions that will influence the health and welfare of their most important assets, including the health and welfare of employees, and, of course, the health of the bottom line.
With sales off pace in several sectors, the decisions business leaders make today indeed will determine the future of their companies.
At times like these, it is encouraging to know that one decision is an easy one. When times are good you should advertise. When times are bad you must advertise.
Why? Advertising is an investment in the present and future because it helps generate sales today while laying the foundation for success in the future.
Savvy business leaders know opportunities when they present themselves. During hard times, successful businesses make changes that will pay dividends later. They want to perform at their best when the storm has passed and conditions have normalized.
The Kearney Hub and its parent company, Lee Enterprises, are confident the crisis will pass. We believe now is the time to collaborate with our business partners and lay the foundation for success after the pandemic. It is time to seize the moment.
That’s why we have launched a program in which we’re offering $150,000 worth of grants to our partners to supplement their advertising dollars so they survive and emerge stronger. (See ad on page 7A)
Take a few moments and let these facts sink in:
- A 1974 study by American Business Press concluded that brands that did not cut ad spend experienced higher revenue and profit for the following two years.
- According to a McGraw-Hill study of 600 companies during the 1985 recession, companies that either maintained or increased their ad budgets during that time grew sales 256 percent more than companies that cut ad budgets.
- A 2008 AdWeek study concluded companies that reduced their ad budget during an economic downturn saw income fall by 20 percent to 30 percent during the next two years.
- The same study by AdWeek during 2008 found that brands that went dark were perceived to be failing.
- According to Kantar, 60 percent of brands that “go dark” during a recession decline on at least one key brand metric.
In conclusion, we urge our business partners to seize this opportunity to reignite sales and to lay the foundation for success. Let’s move forward together with confidence and capitalize on this opportunity to emerge stronger than before.
Business leaders may apply for a local grant at this link: kearneyhub.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html
Let’s seize the day.