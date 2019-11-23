Have you ever heard someone admit they’re a bad driver? Most people believe they are good drivers, even though they might have dangerous habits, such as drinking before they drive, toying with their cellphones or allowing the children in the back to distract them.
Are you a good driver or a bad driver?
If you’re not paying 100 percent attention while driving you are begging for trouble. That’s because, even if you’re a good driver, there are scores of other people on the road who are very bad drivers. If you fail to pay attention and drive defensively, you’ll be unprepared to react when you find yourself in the path of a bad driver.
“You’re a good driver if you’re following the rules — wearing your seat belt, not running red lights or drinking and driving or talking on the phone while you’re driving. You’re concentrating on managing your vehicle,” said Mike McGovern, chief instructor at the Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Ariz. He was among sources that author Christopher Elliott interviewed for a column published recently in USA Today.
“Your vehicle should have 100 percent of your attention, especially in this crazy environment in which we drive every day,” McGovern said.
According to Elliott, one third of drivers admit to texting and driving. If you belong to that 33 percent who text, you’re a bad driver.
You can tell whether you’re a bad driver by looking around.
“Look at how other drivers react to you. If they’re honking or giving you the finger, then chances are, well, you are a bad driver,” Elliott wrote for USA Today. “Another telltale sign: You’ve been in a few accidents.”
Anyone can get into an accident, but you know you’re a bad driver when you’re dismissive about accidents and blame them on circumstances or other drivers. Asked about the large dent in the side of his car, a Kearney teenager explained he got the dent while he was driving fast through the school’s parking lot after a snowstorm.
“But it wasn’t my fault, they didn’t plow the snow,” he said.
Do people refuse to ride with you? That’s a sign you’re a bad driver. Your vehicle might even signal you have problems. Today’s intelligent cars tell their drivers that they’re speeding, braking too hard, tailgating or using the phone.
These all are bad habits.
If you want to be a good driver, learn about defensive driving. You will be able to avoid almost any accident by anticipating that the bad drivers you’re sharing the road with are likely to do something stupid, like running a stop sign, turning left in front of oncoming traffic or acting like they own the road.
Become a better driver by being courteous and following the rules. Know what’s happening around you and anticipate what might happen if someone does something dumb. Be committed to driving well. You can either learn to drive defensively by adopting good habits, or you can risk being in a crash and learning the painful way that you’re a bad driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.