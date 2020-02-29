Officially, socialism isn’t welcome here in the United States because so many socialist nations fail. Many are built on a false economy in which citizens are promised something for nothing. In some examples, a dictator comes to power, fails to deliver on promises made to the masses, and many citizens live in abject poverty. In other examples, the central government is oversized along with taxes.
Recently, we have witnessed the effects of socialism in Venezuela. Once one of Latin America’s richest nations, Venezuela now is one of the poorest, and it’s ruled by a cruel and delusional dictator, Nicolas Meduro.
As many times as Americans have seen socialism ruin other countries, you would think we would have no interest in adopting socialist philosophies here, but recent history says otherwise.
Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren endorse socialist solutions to some of our nation’s largest challenges. To fix the U.S. health care system, both candidates endorse health care for all. Both also propose free tuition at public colleges or two-year institutions.
In the U.S., we oppose socialism officially, but it occasionally creeps into our institutions and economy. For example, China rapidly is advancing its 5G internet network. The progress is so rapid, in fact, that U.S. Attorney General William Barr suggests that Uncle Sam should consider taking a financial interest in telecom companies like Nokia and Ericsson.
“Putting our large market and financial muscle behind one or both of these firms would make it a more formidable competitor and eliminate concerns over its staying power,” Barr said, perhaps not realizing the socialist nature of his suggestion to get the government more involved in internet services.
“Clearly, encouraging a large investment of U.S. taxpayer money in two non-U.S. firms and granting preferred access to the U.S. market qualifies as an endorsement of the practice of socialism (at least on a one-time basis),” said Bruce Yandle, a former executive director of the Federal Trade Commission.
The United States may have been founded as a free-market democracy, but like any institution, it can succumb to mission creep. That seems to happen as our democracy seeks free-market solutions for its biggest problems, and comes up short. Will we allow socialism to solve our health care and higher education challenges?
Our nation is based on limited government, private ownership and free markets operating under the rule of law. The majority of Americans may identify sincerely with those ideals, but unless they can address the largest challenges with free-market solutions, there always will be the possibility that socialist thinking will creep in.