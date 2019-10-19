A deadline established during the 2018 Legislature now is fewer than two weeks away, but there still is time for Nebraskans to share their thoughts about rural internet service. Created by LB994 in 2018, the Nebraska Rural Broadband Task Force is charged with making recommendations to the Nebraska Legislature by Nov. 1 on how our state should improve access to reliable, high-speed internet service.
There’s no arguing the importance of internet service for rural Nebraskans. It’s a link from the remotest regions of the Cornhusker State to the farthest reaches of the planet, and we must have those connections to grow our economy and enjoy the benefits of modern communications technology.
Today, Nebraskans exchange messages from friends across town and around the globe. Many of us have launched businesses that depend upon reliable internet. Our state and local governments offer many services online, so if we wish to reserve a campsite at a Game and Parks recreation area or file articles of incorporation for our businesses, we need internet service to accomplish those things.
This week, the Nebraska Farm Bureau submitted its recommendations to the Rural Broadband Task Force. To anyone interested in adding their two cents to the task force’s marching orders, the Farm Bureau’s list is a good starting point.
Among Farm Bureau’s recommendations are:
n Requiring internet service providers to meet the basic federal definition of “broadband” (25 megabytes per second download and 3 megabytes per second upload) to receive taxpayer support for broadband development or to be shielded from subsidized competition.
n Recognition by the Public Service Commission that fiber deployment might not be the most efficient and affordable way for rural residents to receive high-speed internet.
n Support for PSC to use a grant process for broadband project support and support for public-private partnerships that encourage collaboration between internet carriers, businesses, farms, ranches, cooperatives, as well as schools, municipalities, counties and public power providers.
The Farm Bureau also suggests assisting providers in recovery if they suffer damages from severe weather; precise mapping to ensure underserved areas receive the rural broadband access they need; and, establishing a subcommittee on agriculture within the task force.
Believe it or not, a large number of Nebraskans currently are hamstrung because they are underserved.
One in every 10 Nebraskans say they deal with significant limitations with their internet. In addition, almost half are struggling because of their sluggish download and upload speeds.
We Nebraskans choose to live here because we desire the rural lifestyle, but that should not be interpreted as meaning we prefer isolation. What we want and need is to be connected.
