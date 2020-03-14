Older Americans, beware. The U.S. Census Bureau has begun mailing invitations to Americans to complete their forms for the 2020 Census. Older Americans need to be alert, however, because you can count on con artists trying to take advantage of the situation. If you’re an older American, be on guard, and don’t let yourself be taken by surprise when a census scammer tosses a pitch your way.
Older Americans need to participate in the census, but they also must protect themselves. Our nation needs an accurate head count, so we must not allow the threat of scammers to prevent us from being good citizens and cooperating with the census.
Here are the facts:
From March 12 through March 20, the U.S. Census Bureau is mailing invitations to all U.S. residents to complete the 2020 count, as required by the U.S. Constitution. This year, for the first time, residents will be asked to complete the questionnaire online, which opens the door to digital scammers. Households also will have the option of using a paper questionnaire or answering questions over the phone.
There are more than 350 million Americans. Many will feel suspicious about participating in the census. Others will be confused about what they should do because with so many million people to count, there are millions of opportunities for con artists to make a quick buck.
Senior citizens always have been a favorite target for crooks. According to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Aging, older Americans lose almost $3 billion annually to financial scams. Most of the money seniors lose never is recovered.
Here are some things to remember.
First, scammers like to catch people off guard on the telephone. They will use threats to scare people into doing something risky, like sharing a Social Security number or other personal information.
A nationwide AARP survey shows how susceptible seniors are to con artists:
- 70 percent of respondents were not familiar with census-related scams;
- 69 percent did not know the Census Bureau plans to mail questionnaires; and,
- 35 percent did not know or were unsure whether they will be asked for a Social Security number.
Only a scammer would ask for a Social Security number. Don’t share yours.
The census never will ask for money or a fee, and nobody will go to jail for failing to respond. To report a scam, or obtain help if you’ve been scammed, call the AARP Fraud Watch Network at 877-908-3360.