Some Americans are complaining that the impeachment inquiries are a meaningless waste of time and that the Democrats’ case against President Donald Trump isn’t strong enough. As a result, they’re predicting he’ll remain in office. Those predictions might prove correct, but the inquiry is an example of our democratic government in action.
The inquiries demonstrate what the founding fathers intended when they wove a system of checks and balances into the fabric of our federal government. The intent was to create a structure in which three distinct branches — executive, judicial and congressional — so that those three would rein in one another to prevent any one branch from growing too powerful and upsetting the balance.
Including checks and balances shows the knowledge and forethought our founders employed in drafting the U.S. Constitution that spells out how our national government is to function. As Americans we should be grateful for such safeguards and make certain they are sustained.
Why sustain checks and balances? Look around the globe.
China might possess one of the planet’s most powerful economies, but its single-party communist system of government was not designed with checks and balances. China has evolved into a capitalist nation, but politically there’s no mechanism for citizens to question or challenge the officials in power without risking punishment. China currently is undergoing difficulties that could become more severe in the future.
We can tell what might be in China’s future by looking back 30 years.
This year, 2019, marks the 30th anniversary of the dismantling of the wall that separated democratic West Germany from communist East Germany. The communist Soviet Union constructed the wall after World War II to prevent the impoverished and voiceless residents of East Berlin from fleeing to prosperity and freedom in West Berlin.
The former Soviet Union and East Germany did not have checks and balances or real competition. Only one political party — the Communist Party — was allowed, and its economic and political systems failed miserably, you could argue, because power and control were consolidated with the communist leaders.
The U.S. system of three branches of government prevents any single group from taking over and imposing its will on others.
Combine the checks and balances with our two major political parties and free-market capitalism, and the result is a nation that promotes innovation and competition, and attracts many of the world’s best entrepreneurs, engineers and scientists.
U.S. citizens are empowered to follow their dreams, take risks, unleash their creativity and speak out when government needlessly gets in the way.
Is the U.S. system perfect? Not always, but it’s a system that’s intended to be self-correcting, as the impeachment inquiry illustrates.
