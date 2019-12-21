We have about had it up to our nostrils with the partisan bickering coming out of Washington, D.C. While we understand the motivation — lawmakers are frustrated by the divisiveness of President Trump’s impeachment — we don’t see the logic in name calling and personal attacks.
Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska fired a broadside at Democrats Thursday that seemed especially nonsensical because liberals and conservatives just had voted overwhelmingly to pass the U.S., Mexico, Canada trade pact. The ratification has been a long time coming and farmers certainly desire the stability the trade deal ought to foster, but Sasse’s attack was unnecessary.
He said, “About dang time. Speaker Pelosi’s priorities are seriously out of whack. She wasted a full year stonewalling USMCA because she didn’t want to give President Trump and Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers a win. But we’ve been working hard to get this deal done. Today, we finally got that vote in the House — and that’s a huge win for ag in our state. This is big.”
Pardon us for asking, Sen. Sasse, but what do you base your allegation about Pelosi not wanting to give the president and farmers a win?
Yes, there are reasons the trade deal moved slowly, but it’s difficult to believe the speaker would have been motivated by spite to hold it up.
It’s time to tone down the rhetoric — and that goes for both sides. Elected officials aren’t sent to Washington to squabble and fight. We expect action. Let’s get going on win-win legislation and put a cork in the rest.
