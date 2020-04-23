The COVID-19 pandemic is a global threat to humanity, but it also is a vehicle for change. The threat of illness and death are forcing people to take a fresh look at how they do things. Education provides a good example in which mankind has been thrust into changes that certainly were envisioned but may have been years from implementing.
Prior to the pandemic, computers certainly were employed in the classroom, but when school buildings no longer were safe for students and teachers, computers provided the conduit that helped the learning to continue.
Has it been perfect? No. Allowing students and teachers to be personally connected in a live setting remains the preferred approach. However, educators are learning a lot during the great coronavirus experience, and what they’re learning can only accelerate the adoption of new education delivery systems.
We were amused this week after unearthing a Hub Opinion from Dec. 22, 2017, that detailed some of the breakthroughs occurring in online college-level classes. The opinion observed the vigorous growth in online enrollment was making education accessible to a broader group of students.
What an amusing observation, given that the coronavirus crisis forced us to adapt to a system in which nearly every student and instructor at every level — kindergarten through college — was connecting via computer.
The headline over the 2017 opinion read: “Distance classes an advantage.”
Here are excerpts:
“The University of Nebraska is making great strides in making education — the great equalizer — more accessible. The university reported this week that enrollment growth in online classes is outpacing national norms. NU’s online status is important because it underscores the success of efforts to bring educational opportunities to as many people as possible.
“For many people who fall into those categories, online classes erase all boundaries to access.
“New figures reported to the Board of Regents this month show that unduplicated headcount enrollment of distance-only students — that is, students enrolled exclusively in NU online programs — rose from 4,454 in fall 2015 to 4,887 the following year, an increase of almost 10 percent.
“Each campus, including the University of Nebraska at Kearney, saw an increase in distance-only students, and NU’s growth outpaced the average among U.S. public four-year institutions, according to the report shared with regents. Harnessing the power of communications technology is a breakthrough that cannot be ignored, and NU is not ignoring it.
“Now if NU can reduce another educational barrier — cost — there would be hardly anything limiting would-be students from enrolling for classes.”