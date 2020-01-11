How long have our students in Loup City Public Schools been underperforming on scores? It’s a tragedy in the making. As I see it, the ball is in the school board’s court and it should redirect its emphasis to the students’ continued low test score results (underperformance); safety; and communication with the district patrons.
It is the board’s responsibility and should take priority above anything else. How does this happen with a student/teacher ratio we currently have?
For example, we currently have a class of 12 students with two teachers and one para. That’s fewer than six students per teacher, with results of underperformance from these students.
How does the board turn a blind eye to this? If we are on a spending spree, why stop at one teacher per fewer than six students? There is no logic in the current line of thinking.
The education of our students within the current facility is in jeopardy and should take priority over expansion on a campus building, dubbed as a “critical situation,” to fulfill an unnecessary agenda. These matters need to be seriously addressed first and foremost before they start addressing efforts to bring everything to one campus purely for a “convenience.”
If there truly is a code red safety situation, then why is there continued neglect on the surveillance equipment at the primary building? The superintendent brought this fact to the attendees’ attention during the Dec. 20 facilities tour and the equipment has been neglected for an extended period.
The Board of Education is looking at taking action with the sole motion of approval of only five board members. This is taxation without representation of the 1,417 District 1 patrons. We should be outraged that we could be robbed of a voice concerning our community’s fate with a simple wave of five hands. The result of this measure would impose an extreme cost on the over-assessed ag real estate, community members and their livelihood.
According to the board’s policy, it is to respect all members of the community and work in the best interest of the whole community, not just a few.
Integrity, service before self, excellence in all you do…
Is this truly worth the toxic effect that has resulted thus far among the citizens in our community?
Rather than these “intimate,” high-pressure, winded “tours,” and brief Q&A sessions, set up a town meeting with a time and place for open discussion and debate by the people in our community in order to analyze this plan without a three-minute speaking limit, before it’s too late.
Cheri Kowalski, Loup City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.