Nebraskans may not realize it, but each time they read a story about an arrest, a court case or a sentencing, the information that’s laid out before them is the product of an agreement made nearly 50 years ago among judges, attorneys and journalists that balances the public’s right to know with the constitutional guarantee of a fair trial.
The agreement is called the Nebraska Bar-Press Guidelines, and it dates to June 1970. Journalists who want to deliver as much information as they can to their readers rely upon the guidelines to help secure facts that are pertinent and of interest to the public. In the same way the guidelines unlock doors for more information, the guidelines spell out what kinds of information ought to be off-limits, so as not to jeopardize an individual’s right to justice.
According to the bar-press guidelines, it’s generally appropriate to report an arrested suspect’s name, age, residence, employment, marital status and similar biographical information. It also is appropriate to report criminal charges and bail, and, if applicable, the identity of the complaining party and/or victim. If death is involved, the apparent cause of death can be reported unless it appears the cause may be a contested issue.
It also is appropriate for journalists to identify the investigating and arresting agencies, the length of the investigation and circumstances of arrest, including when and where and whether the suspect resisted or had weapons and other items.
In the interest of justice, the guidelines state it’s not appropriate for journalists to report any confessions unless the suspect makes the confession to the media or public. Also off-limits are opinions concerning the guilt, the innocence or the character of the accused and statements predicting the outcome of a trial. Journalists also aren’t supposed to report a suspect’s refusal or failure to submit to an examination or test.
It should be noted that the Nebraska Bar-Press Guidelines are voluntary, but they are intended to assist journalists in deciding the best way to serve the public’s right to know without trampling justice.
It also should be noted that Nebraska’s justice system always has worked hard to preserve and enhance reporters’ access to the courts. Three years ago, the judiciary enacted expanded access, which spells out procedures for trial coverage with courtroom video and photography.
Recognizing continual advancements in technology, in 2020, a committee of judges, attorneys and journalists will review and possibly update the bar-press guidelines. Will they allow drones in courtrooms? We doubt it, but the committee might take a long, hard look at other technological issues, such as whether tweeting during trials might compromise the testimony of witnesses.
Whatever comes from the review, it will reflect the delicate balance between freedom of the press, the public’s right to know and the necessity of ensuring justice for all.
