Journalists often are blamed for reporting too much or not reporting enough about criminal cases in court, so we are pleased to announce a significant development regarding the rules that professional reporters and photographers use when telling their viewers, listeners and readers what is happening in the cases and trials that we cover.
Why do we report certain items of interest, but not other things? Continue on, and you’ll learn some of the answers.
For the past 50 years, journalists have been guided by a courthouse bible — a 10 commandments of courtroom reporting — that was written to help ensure we balance the public’s right to know about criminal proceedings with the rights of accused suspects.
In the United States all are considered innocent until proven guilty, but how can Americans be ensured they receive a fair trial?
Our 10 commandments, called the Bar-Press Guidelines, tell judges and attorneys what kinds of information they are required to provide to journalists. Additionally, the guidelines help to ensure that defendants’ trials are handled fairly so they can answer charges without media coverage influencing the proceedings. While judges and attorneys are required to tell journalists certain things about the accused — their name, the nature of the charges against them and the identity of victims, etc. — journalists are only cautioned not to report things that might rob the accused of their right to a free trial. Journalists are asked to voluntarily withhold certain facts and information, such as the opinion of arresting officers about the guilt or innocence of a suspect, or whether the defendant has confessed to the crime. That information could influence potential jurors. When everyone in town knows everything about a criminal case, it’s difficult to conduct a fair trial unless it’s moved to another venue.
Remember, the U.S. Constitution protects journalists’ freedom of speech, but every American is guaranteed the right to a fair trial.
What is the new development in court reporting? Nebraska journalists have been handed a new set of commandments to help us provide fair and comprehensive coverage.
Since the original Bar-Press Guidelines were written and adopted by judges, attorneys and journalists in 1970, the way in which journalists gather and report the news has changed. Also, professionals sometimes share the courtroom with non-professionals. Citizen journalists have produced riveting stories and images — as an example, the George Floyd video that touched off nationwide rioting against police violence. However, will citizen journalists respect the safeguards that ensure fair trials?
That’s a question that must be answered so that professionals and citizen journalists don’t trample on the rights of the accused while sharing facts and information the public desires.
Learn more at www.supremecourt.nebraska.gov