A message to our readers: The Kearney Hub is working hard to gather, organize and deliver the information you need to protect your community, your family and yourself. We know that you need credible, reliable and relevant coverage of this unique and far-reaching threat to our health and economy.
Humankind never has experienced anything like the coronavirus pandemic, so each step we take is a step into uncharted territory. Only history will tell us whether we get it right.
A major focus here at the Hub is to ensure the continuing health of our people, and so we are enacting special measures to protect the Hub staff and the environment in which they work.
Our employees will be working from home when possible, and they will be observing good hygiene guidelines as a first line of defense against COVID-19.
We are:
Washing our hands frequently;
Maintaining social distancing;
Avoiding touching our faces; and
Covering our mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing.
We hope you and your family also are adopting these measures so as to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Here is another measure we’ve employed at the Hub and that you also ought to employ at home.
We have disinfected our work areas. Keeping a clean, disinfected place is good for our health.
In order to maintain a safe building, we have taken an extraordinary step. We have closed our lobby to walk-in visitors. We ask visitors to telephone the department they intend to visit in order to conduct business whether it’s Advertising, Business, Circulation or News. In this way we hope that restricting who enters the building also will limit the risk of exposure for all.
The Hub’s newsroom staff is working to report on the many aspects of this unique and troubling emergency. We hope you will continue to follow our coverage, including the lists of closings and cancellations, medical advice, the decisions of our local leaders and the many other aspects of this rapidly evolving news event.
In the spirit of community welfare, our COVID-19 coverage is provided free online. We believe everyone needs to stay informed. We will continue working hard so you have the news you need — via our e-edition, or through our website: kearneyhub.com.
We’ll do our best to keep you informed about local developments and sort out what you need to know from state, national and global reports. Watch for our expanded coverage of the coronavirus on Saturdays in the Weekend Hub.
These are especially difficult days. As we continue working hard as your community newspaper, we thank you for your support.