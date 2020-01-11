Well, 2019 is finished and we are on our way into 2020. We’ve had some winter weather so spring can’t be too far away.
In spite of the terrible flood in early July, the Central Nebraska Auto Club went ahead and had Cruise Nite 2019 after the flood. Even though we were short many hotel rooms, Cruise Nite events were well attended and it was a successful year.
As has become customary, Central Nebraska Auto Club made donations to many leading charitable organizations. We also made a nice donation to Kearney Police Department. Without KPD’s support we couldn’t safely conduct our events.
Some of the charitable organizations we supported are United Way, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Kearney Area Animal Shelter, Jubilee Center, Make-A-Wish and more.
Central Nebraska Auto Club’s donations totaled more than $9,000. These funds were from Cruise Nite Week and our indoor auto show.
We really appreciate the support of the Kearney area, as well as a much larger area outside Kearney. Regularly we have participants bring their cars from eight or nine states.
We already are planning for Cruise Nite Week 2020, which will be July 14-19. Also, our indoor show at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds will be May 2. Thanks again and Happy New Year.
Central Nebraska Auto Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.