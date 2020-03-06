We hear a lot of people complaining about the quality of candidates fielded this election year by the Democratic Party. The complainers have said things like, “Can you imagine any of those people in the White House? Well, I can’t.”
Now that all but two of those candidates have exited the race — Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Bloomberg, Warren, etc. — we’re down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. And even though they’re the last two standing, both of them present a number of strengths as well as liabilities.
Could the Democrats have fielded stronger candidates? Perhaps, but more important than who eventually will become the standard bearer, the answer of whose candidate will win and whose will lose could boil down to which party is the strongest.
Yes, it helps to have a strong candidate, but that person is nobody without a strong party. Fundraising, campaigning, voter turnout — none of it happens without a strong party backing the candidate.
We pose the question about party strength based on a recent poll in which Democrats were asked whether their party is united or divided.
Fifty-one percent of Democrats said “united,” while 49 percent said “divided.”
It was a down-the-middle split.
Perhaps that’s to be expected. With the field of candidates whittled down to the top two, there’s a lot more at stake. Democrats who take their politics seriously can’t be blamed for hanging in there and supporting their favorite. But the divided party is a certain liability, especially considering how so many Republicans are marching lock-step behind their incumbent candidate.
The Democrats may be deeply divided, but not so Republicans. A strong majority of GOP members solidly are behind Donald Trump, and expect them to stay that way, even if their man should commit a grievous error of some kind.
Trump backers believe they’ll never Make America Great Again without a second term and without retaining control of at least the U.S. Senate.
So how can Democrats become a more unified party? It’s simple. The sooner Biden or Sanders can amass a clear majority of delegates, the sooner the second-place candidate can step aside and urge his followers to support the top man. If they’re unable to unify, Democrats will have only themselves to blame for four more years of Trump in the White House.