Less than one year after the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, an expert on the preservation of art and culture suggests that a relatively new photographic technology could save images of humankind’s greatest creations.
“Several years ago, in spring 2016, I was at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, one of the oldest and most renowned art museums in the world. I was there to announce the 3D digitization of the museum’s entire collection of 1,250 pieces of irreplaceable classical Greek and Roman sculpture in a partnership with my university,” University of Indiana President Michael McRobbie said this week.
On the day of the digitization announcement, a bank of the nearby Arno River collapsed, swallowing a couple of dozen vehicles. Imagine the catastrophe if pieces from the museum had landed in the Arno. The Uffizi houses priceless works by Botticelli, Caravaggio, da Vinci, Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Raphael and Titian.
McRobbie’s message — digitize before it’s too late — ought to be heeded wherever great works of art are stored and displayed. Also, patrons of the arts should be educated about the opportunity to preserve art in ultra high quality images. Storing detailed digital images someday might make it possible to reproduce exact replicas of masterpieces — even those lost to fires and floods.
The devastating fire at Notre Dame taught us we can build repositories for art and culture, but buildings and what’s stored inside them can be lost in an instant.
We in the Kearney area received a small reminder of that fact two weeks ago as members of the Kearney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution retrieved a time capsule from inside one of the gates at Kearney Cemetery.
The DAR built the handsome masonry and metal gates in 1926, and placed a time capsule in one of the pillars.
The odor of mold filled the room when the rectangular metal box was opened. Water had leaked into the container and saturated its contents, including a Bible from the 1890s, some 94-year-old newspapers, and a couple of dozen photos of young men from the Kearney area who died fighting World War I.
We don’t know if the moisture badly compromised the time capsule’s contents — it didn’t help — but we’re happy to report the documents are heading to the archivist of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where digital images will be collected.
Digitization is relatively new, but forward-thinking librarians have employed the technology for a couple of decades to digitize the pages of local newspapers. It’s costly and time-consuming, but important for local historians and genealogists who appreciate the ability to word-search digitized documents.
Efforts should continue to digitally image priceless art, as well as pages of hometown newspapers and other important documents — before it’s too late.