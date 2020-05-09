Ben Sasse of Nebraska and four Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are striking a blow for free speech. They’ve introduced a bill that will rename a street in Washington, D.C., that passes the Chinese Embassy. Their goal is to shame China’s communist leaders by honoring the doctor from Wuhan, who despite great personal risk, warned about the coronavirus before the communists silenced him.
Dr. Li Wenliang sounded a warning to his fellow citizens of China, and his warning was amplified globally after communists jailed him as an insurrectionist. Later, Li died while attempting to care for victims of COVID-19. By speaking out, Li became an enemy of the ruling party, but he will be remembered for what he said and for the courage he summoned in saying it.
There’s a lesson here for all Americans. Our constitution enshrines the right of free speech, but that right is meaningless unless it is exercised.
Li lacked the protection of law, but he spoke out anyway.
Sasse and his GOP colleagues are using their street-naming proposal as a springboard to criticize China’s communist government and its leaders.
Sass said that China’s leader, Xi Jinping, needs to admit it was Li’s courageous voice that the Communist Party could not silence.
“We can honor that work by renaming the street outside the Chinese Embassy after him. The street outside the embassy will draw a glaring contrast between the cruelty and lies of the Chinese Communist Party and the decency and compassion of the Chinese people,” Sasse said.
Other Republicans who want the street renamed are Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Marco Rubio of Florida and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee along with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
Cotton said Chinese officials forced the Wuhan-based doctor to retract his early warnings about the coronavirus, and government censors scrubbed Chinese social media of his name after his death. “We’ll ensure the name Li Wenliang is never forgotten — by placing it permanently outside the embassy of the nation responsible for the deaths Dr. Li tried to prevent.”
Rubio added, “Renaming the street outside of the Chinese embassy ensures that Dr. Li will never be forgotten, and will serve as a stark reminder to the Chinese government and Communist Party that the U.S. will stand with the oppressed and not with their oppressors.”
We hope the actions of Sasse and his colleagues net the desired effect. Also, we hope that they and other politicians will follow the example of the brave doctor from Wuhan. It can be dangerous, but there are circumstances when the only alternative is speaking truth to power. When that day arrives, may our leaders draw inspiration from the selfless acts of Li Wenliang.