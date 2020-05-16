On Monday, Nebraska will relax its rules for restaurants, bars that serve food, barbershops and hair salons, but just because the state will allow more people to be seated in food places doesn’t mean they’re safer. Actually, any public place is basically only as safe as individuals make it.
If everyone practices social distancing, wears protective masks and is careful about what they touch, it’s a safer place than if people clump closely together, don’t wear masks and don’t take precautions.
This week the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency shared these six rules to keep Nebraska healthy.
We think they’re worth repeating:
1) Stay home. Do not take unnecessary trips outside the house. Respect the 10-person limit.
2) Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the 6-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
3) Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
4) Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports and no playgrounds.
5) Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
6) Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially distanced activity.
We’d like to add a seventh rule: Remember that we all are in this together, so do your part to stay safe and keep others safe.
Put on your masks
NEMA’s six recommendations don’t mention masks, but there are good reasons to wear them. In fact, 100 prominent health officials have signed an open letter urging governors to make wearing cloth masks in public mandatory, citing a “preponderance of evidence” they greatly reduce the transmissibility of the coronavirus.
Research suggests that wearing masks could effectively halt the spread of the virus, but at least 80 percent of all people would need to wear them, said Jeremy Howard, a research scientist at the University of San Francisco, who wrote an opinion piece this week in USA Today.
“The preponderance of evidence, in both laboratory and clinical settings, indicates that mask wearing reduces the transmissibility per contact by reducing transmission of infected droplets,” the letter notes.
A study published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine found a cloth mask can stop more than 90 percent of the droplets that can spread the coronavirus.
Think about it. The federal government is pouring trillions of dollars into efforts to test and trace the virus and to prop up the economy, but it would take a much smaller investment if everyone were to wear masks to stop the spread of coronavirus.