When it comes to rehabilitating youths who find themselves on the wrong side of the law we don’t claim to be experts. However, there seems to be a good number of people weighing in on the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center situation, and they seem confident in their assertions of what works and what doesn’t when helping young people put their lives back on track.
Additionally, impatience has been brewing, and folks want solutions — now. They want an end to escapes, violence, staff turnover and crowding and all the other issues that have been discussed in public and behind closed doors.
As we said, we don’t claim any expertise, but based on observations through the years, we would like to offer a few suggestions on fixing Nebraska’s YRTC system.
Changes already are planned. It’s been announced that a third YRTC site in Lincoln be added and that the most troubled and violence-prone youths — about 20 of them — would be housed and rehabilitated there. In addition, the number of girls at YRTC-Geneva would be whittled to between three and six girls who are preparing to re-enter society.
Meanwhile, YRTC-Kearney would become an intake and evaluation facility. In that capacity, Kearney could house more than 100 youths — both boys and girls.
Leaders at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services deserve credit for creative thinking in devising the three-campus plan — to be utilized by the end of this year — but we have a few suggestions for the officials to consider:
- Slow down. While there’s an urgent need to address Nebraska’s YRTC problems, rushing to the wrong solution could be costly and do harm to the youths who are the focus of the plan.
- Leave out the politics. We Kearneyites appreciate the attention state Sen. John Lowe and Gov. Pete Ricketts — along with other leaders — have focused on the YRTCs, in particular the danger to staff and neighbors — but the most popular decisions aren’t always the right decisions. People in Kearney cheered when plans for the $700,000 fence were announced, but it was a flop when nearly a dozen youths escaped within days of the fence’s completion.
- Implement what works. What are the best practices, and how are other states caring for their wayward youths? It’s essential that Nebraska’s young people receive help that works, or they could land in prison later.
- Think stability: Transferring youths from one campus to another will be unsettling. Escapes after the fence was finished could have been the result of the unsettling effects of imprisonment the youths experienced.
- Hire and train the best: Add to Kearney’s dedicated and experienced staff by bringing in the best people and giving them the tools to succeed: decent facilities and modern effective programs.
Finally, we urge the public — Kearney residents in particular — to exercise patience. Raising teenagers is no picnic. Helping youths on the wrong side of the law is doubly difficult. Let’s remember there are no easy solutions and support officials as they work hard to get it right.
