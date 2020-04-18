A rose to ... Felipe Chavez-Ramirez, 54, a professor at Western Colorado University in Durango, who is well on his way to recovery after a 22-day fight for his life with COVID-19. The account of Chavez-Ramirez’s struggle at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings offers a glimpse of what patients must go through if their condition reaches a grave stage, as it did for Chavez-Ramirez.
He said in an MLH news release that when his symptoms began in Colorado it felt like the flu, but he traveled to Nebraska anyway — and began feeling worse. When he finally went to the hospital’s emergency department he no longer could endure the chills and fever.
“I remember arriving in a car and being put in a wheelchair and taken into a room,” he said. “That was it. That’s the last memory I have for several weeks.”
About seven days ago Chavez-Ramirez’s memory returned, but he was unable to move or swallow, according to a press release from the hospital. He now is feeling much better and has been able to take a few laps around his hospital bed. He also is receiving physical and speech therapy.
He spent 16 days on a ventilator in the care of a platoon of physicians and hospital staff.
“A large percentage of COVID patients placed on ventilators do not survive,” said Matthew Stritt, an interventional pulmonologist in Hastings. He said saving Chavez-Ramirez was a monumental effort, but saving the patient was only half the battle. While staff members cared for their COVID-19 patient, they also had to protect other patients and themselves from being infected.
Chavez-Ramirez said, “I consider myself so very lucky at this point in time. I hope most people are as lucky as I am in that regard.”
A raspberry to ... spam calls. These unwelcome, unsolicited advertising pitches can really get under your skin, especially when they ring with local telephone numbers to sucker us into answering. This week we received some good news about the spam call epidemic. According to AllAreaCodes.com, there has been a healthy drop in spam calls.
A new study shows spam and robo calls are down 58 percent nationally and Nebraska ranks No. 45 for having one of the largest decreases.
The study analyzed 1 million consumer complaints to the Federal Trade Commission since March 8 when the World Health Organization declared a global coronavirus pandemic.
AllAreaCodes.com said that since March 8 spam calls are down 44 percent in Nebraska. The slowing of spam calls may correlate with the economic slowdown, but the slowdown and virus crisis eventually will pass, and Americans again could be plagued by a new epidemic of spam calls.
What to do? File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357.