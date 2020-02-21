To the administrators of Nebraska’s metropolitan school districts loudly complaining they might lose money if the Legislature overhauls our state’s school aid system, lift your finger off the panic button, take a deep breath and let this fact soak in:
More than half of Nebraska school districts receive no equalization aid. Most of those schools are in farming and ranching communities where patrons are burdened with property tax bills they no longer can afford.
When we hear metropolitan administrators are griping that a school aid overhaul might rob them of “flexibility” to address rapid growth and other challenges, we say, try running your school with no state support. Watch as, one after another, the patrons you depend upon for support fold and move elsewhere to support their families.
Here in Greater Nebraska, flexibility isn’t the issue, it’s sustainability.
This is not to mean rural Nebraskans are unsympathetic to the challenges of larger schools. As our urban areas grow, it stretches school resources thin. Urban classrooms get more crowded, while in rural Nebraska, student numbers wane — a sign that our farming and ranching economy is under stress. High property taxes are a large reason for that.
For us, overhauling school aid isn’t about flexibility, it’s about mending our ag economy. Every Nebraskan is touched in some way by high property taxes, and that’s doubly true in rural areas where more than one in four jobs is tied to agriculture. It’s our state’s No.1 industry, but, as long as we fail to reduce the reliance on property taxes, we’re inflicting a death by a thousand cuts on farmers and ranchers and the main streets and institutions that rely upon them.
We urge Nebraskans to be informed. Our state is debating an issue that affects us today and will affect our children in the future. We will not resolve the issue by defending self-interests. We need an environment in which stakeholders look for solutions. We believe the proposal that’s on the table is a good one. LB974 would boost state aid by $520 million during three years and give every Nebraska school a share of aid through “foundation aid,” while making all schools less reliant on property taxes.
LB974 isn’t flawless, but it can be tweaked to become a fair and sensible solution. Lawmakers, we urge you to look for ways to improve LB974, not kill it.
Nebraskans generously support their schools. Administrators and teachers know that. Today is a time when educators ought to repay their patrons’ support by engaging in a constructive debate. All Nebraskans stand to lose if self-interest torpedoes LB974.
Every school has different challenges, but giving students the best education is the common goal.