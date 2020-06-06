Corn and wheat growers frequently are played as pawns in global politics. That’s how it is today as President Donald Trump attempts to punish China for its piracy of U.S. intellectual property. Despite a phase one agreement for the two nations to reduce tariffs gradually, the U.S. doesn’t appear to be achieving its goals. Trump’s strategic failure comes at the expense of crop producers who are battling unpredictable global markets as China buys fewer U.S. commodities and more from our global competitors.
Worse than the unpredictable global markets is the erosion of trade relationships U.S. farmers worked years to develop. Today they’re watching profits evaporate as demand for U.S. corn and wheat falls because China has taken its business elsewhere.
The situation isn’t likely to change, given the president’s tendency to stick with a plan, even if it’s doing more harm than good.
What can U.S. farmers do to stimulate profits and contribute to the nation’s economic recovery? Wilcox farmer Gale Lush, chairman of the American Corn Growers Foundation, has a one-word answer.
Lush is betting on ethanol. He lists a number of logical reasons.
- Ethanol boosts demand for U.S. corn. Annually, it consumes 5.5 billion domestic bushels.
- Ethanol is a massive infrastructure development strategy. Building and staffing ethanol plants puts thousands of Americans to work.
- Ethanol gives farmers an alternative market, while a byproduct of the ethanol process — distillers grain — is great for cattle feeders.
- Ethanol is homegrown and untouchable by trade wars and a high dollar. The currency situation, Lush said, makes U.S. corn more expensive around the globe, so less is sold.
These arguments and others solidly support Lush’s contention that ethanol is capable of doing more to strengthen and expand the rural and national economy, but not everyone is listening.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency continues to approve waivers for small U.S. petroleum refineries. If the refineries can prove it’s a hardship to blend ethanol with their gasoline, the EPA doesn’t require them to do so. As a result, the demand for ethanol is decreased, and farmers and ethanol producers are cheated out of the market share Uncle Sam promises them in federal Renewable Fuel Standards.
Federal representatives, including Nebraska’s U.S. Senate and House delegation, could do their home state a lot of good if they could prevent EPA’s waivers. Nebraskans also could help, simply by filling up with clean-burning, environmentally friendly ethanol blends.