We’ve spoken to a number of people during the past several weeks who have a relative or friend flying home for the holidays. They’re flying home because flights from Kearney to Chicago now are available. Interest in the daily United Express service to O’Hare International Airport has steadily risen since the flights began Dec. 4.
Fares mostly are reasonable and service is predictably reliable, as has been the case since SkyWest took over as the subsidized Essential Air Service carrier for Kearney to Denver flights in September 2018. Bringing the 50-seat United Express jetliners to town has been a boon to passenger traffic at Kearney Regional Airport, where enplanements have been setting new monthly records.
These changes all have been for the better, but Kearney leaders didn’t just snap their fingers and it happened. Multiple improvements — a new main runway, 24/7 fire protection, terminal enhancements and other updates were necessary before the new commuter airline could come to town.
Now that we have flights from Kearney to two major hubs, you could say it’s Christmas every day of the year.
