On Tuesday our community will lay to rest the man who, in 2011, observed that Kearney grocers were tossing out a lot of food. It was food that had reached its expiration date and couldn’t be left on the store shelves, but other than that, the food was perfectly fine for consumption.
And so Wayne Olson talked with the grocers and they struck a deal so he could pick up the food and launch a pantry that serves the needy residents of Kearney’s East Lawn mobile home park.
What is remarkable about Olson’s endeavor is that it was so successful in bringing so many people on board to volunteer or support the project in other ways.
Perhaps a key to Olson’s success was his willingness to roll up his sleeves and take it upon himself in the early going to go store-to-store to collect the food. Such work feels exciting for the first several weeks, but gets more challenging as time passes. For a person like Olson who was so heavily involved in community service — including his work with the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department — keeping his calendar clear for food pickups had to be challenging now and then.
But he set a great example, and his enthusiasm caught on.
Olson not only won over the grocers with his idea, he also won over a large contingent of volunteers and supporters. The manager of the mobile home park made a vacant trailer available to house the food pantry. Volunteers began collecting the food, storing it and staffing the pantry two days per week. They coordinated, sorted and perform other duties, as necessary.
First United Methodist Church is the mainstay of the East Lawn Food Pantry. Of the pantry’s 50 or so volunteers, many are members of that church on Kearney’s northeast side. The church also provides storage and refrigeration space. Members of other faiths also are involved. Each does their part to reach out and help.
The East Lawn Food Pantry has been a major benefit for Kearney.
Last year, more than 2,500 people were served.
All residents of Kearney should be proud whenever an effort such as the East Lawn Food Pantry takes off and succeeds. That’s because such efforts say something very good about our city. The people who reach out to help others know that the character of a community isn’t measured in economic wealth, but rather in the ways the community cares for its least fortunate and most vulnerable.
Wayne Olson understood that truth, and he did more than just talk, think and pray about it. He got moving. Others followed. People in need are served.