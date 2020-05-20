John Halpin analyzes politics for a living, so he knows a bad speech when he hears one. “Politicians and other professionals love cliches, mixed metaphors and corporate buzzwords,” he said. Politicians haven’t cornered the market on bad speeches, however. In graduation season, bad speeches bloom like dandelions. Here’s an example of what you might hear: “We can’t put all our eggs in one basket, but a rising tide lifts all boats.”
Halpin shared other clumsily constructed phrases as he wrote about commencement speeches, some of which were stopped short of the podium. Thousands of ceremonies were canceled, causing a lot of sadness among grads who felt cheated by the coronavirus. However, there’s a silver lining. Instead of cheated, graduates should feel grateful for being spared from horrible passages such as this one: “We must first kick-start innovation and take a holistic approach to get new ideas into the mainstream.”
Halpin advises if you don’t have something intelligent to offer, keep quiet. More people need to hold their tongue and appear intelligent rather than rambling on like a blowhard. Some of the best advice Halpin shared came from his two sons. One is in college and the other will be starting college in the fall.
On the topic of commencement speeches, they responded: “Keep it short. Make it useful. Keep it simple.”
Don’t deliver a 60-minute discussion on the labor theory of value and the sources of inequality if what you really mean to say is, “Everyone should have a job and health care.”
How much is $1T?
Congress and President Trump already have provided $2 trillion in coronavirus relief to U.S. individuals, businesses and state and local governments. Now lawmakers are debating another $3 trillion in relief. We thought it might be wise to soak in the volume of money lawmakers are tossing around. So how much is $1 trillion?
If a person were to possess $1 million, and spent $1 every second, the money would last 11.7 days.
With $1 billion, if a person were to spend $1 per second, the $1 billion would last 31.7 years.
With $1 trillion, the money would last 317 centuries.
Federal lawmakers and the administration need to think carefully about coronavirus relief. Our leaders want to prevent an economic collapse, but there’s a risk of spending so much. Relief packages might spare the U.S. economy from a deep recession, but what will be the long-term cost to repay trillions of dollars in relief funds? The coronavirus war won’t be won overnight.