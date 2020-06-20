We were pleased to learn last week about the Bilingual Community Connectors, an organization that’s come into its own during the coronavirus pandemic. BCC is helping people with language barriers — most of whom are Spanish speakers — to locate community resources to feed their families, find medical care, touch base with a new employer or address other challenges that coronavirus has created.
Overcoming those challenges is difficult for English speakers, but imagine working through a challenge when you’re still learning the language of your new home country. BCC is making a difference for hundreds of people.
In a Kearney Hub report highlighting BCC’s efforts, a man who found himself without a job explained how helpful BCC was in his search for work.
“I didn’t realize there was a group talking about these things,” he told BCC. “God bless you guys.”
BCC is a volunteer group formed by Buffalo County Community Partners this spring to support this area’s non-English-speaking community during the COVID-19 crisis. The Buffalo County Community Response Team identified needs and barriers for Spanish-speaking people, and BCC helps wherever they can and in as many languages as they can.
“Many people have expressed gratitude for the calls and follow-ups the interpreters have made,” said Martha Marfileño, BCCP’s wellness coordinator and the facilitator for the BCC.
BCC has weekly one-hour meetings via Zoom. Among its 30 volunteer members are social workers, case managers, Spanish professors, community advocates, state agencies, health departments and interpreters. All speak Spanish. One of the goals during each meeting is to determine whether needs of the Spanish-speaking community and other minorities are being met.
Marfileño said the sessions are “a conversation about how this outbreak is affecting everyone in our community and the deeper challenges that minorities are experiencing at this time, and how to support people at risk of invisibility.”
BCC has created a list of qualified interpreters who are paid by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. People with skills in other languages also are being identified so they can help newcomers from countries in Africa and Asia.
Volunteers say being a part of BCC is rewarding. One of them is Jessica Gey, a freelance Spanish interpreter. She finds serving on the BCC to be extremely valuable. “It is helping give a voice to those who are sometimes marginalized. After every meeting, I walk away with new information and even more enthusiasm to help.”
Others with language skills who want to learn more about BCC may call Marfileño at 308-627-4257.