Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the blessings we enjoy. It’s a special holiday because of its simplicity. Come together with family and friends and enjoy a traditional meal. Or enjoy a not-so-traditional meal. It’s your choice, and that’s one of the things that makes Thanksgiving one of our nation’s favorite holidays.
Here are practical and intelligent tips we hope will help prevent your holiday from becoming a disaster. We thank the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for sharing these items.
First, and most importantly, don’t drink and drive, and don’t let someone else drink and drive. Roads are too busy to risk your safety by driving impaired. Also, plan to leave early if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving. Leaving late will reduce the time you have to reach your destination and tempt you to drive faster than you ought to, or take chances behind the wheel. Before pulling away, make certain that everyone has their seat belt buckled. Seat belts save lives, so buckle up every time, regardless if you’re taking a long trip or just a few blocks to the mall.
Speaking of the mall, drive cautiously on Black Friday or whenever parking lots are full with shoppers. Remember, folks on foot might be in a rush, or they could be distracted because they have excited children, so go slowly and know who and what is around your car at all times in parking lots.
Don’t forget to protect yourself against holiday stress. In addition to your checking account, the holidays can take a toll on your physical and emotional health.
Don’t over-commit yourself. You don’t have to attend every single get-together or holiday party if you don’t want to. Also, there’s no law that requires you to overspend. Say “no” to activities that might push you over the edge, and set a budget for your spending on gifts.
If the holidays tend to depress you, lay off the alcohol, eat in moderation, keep up your exercise and sleep habits and stay connected with family, friends and people in your support network.
Keep your kitchen safe. Protect little hands from bad burns by using the back burner of the stove, and don’t place pot handles, dishes and pans close to the edge of the stove, countertop or table.
Don’t just protect against burns. Prevent food-related illness by washing your hands during food preparation. Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item, and avoid cross-contamination by keeping raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs away from ready-to-eat foods and eating surfaces.
Finally, start now to make room in your refrigerator. You’ll need the space after the Thanksgiving meal to store perishable foods. They should not be left out for more than two hours, so refrigerate promptly.
If you want more thoughtful advice for a safe Thanksgiving, you can find DHHS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.