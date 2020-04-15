Will Heartland states such as Nebraska and most of its neighbors be the first to emerge from the coronavirus shutdown? Infection and mortality data seem to suggest so, and so does the Midwest’s status as the nation’s breadbasket.
Last week, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Producers Council and other organizations asked Vice President Mike Pence for “temporary, emergency federal assistance” to “prevent shortages” of carbon dioxide, a gas “critical for the operations of food and beverage manufacturers that provide essential goods and services to Americans.”
The Midwest’s role as the nation’s breadbasket is well-known. Perhaps less well-known, is our health status, as illustrated by infection and mortality data. Writing for InsideSources, D. Dowd Muska, lists the states with the lowest number of virus deaths. The list contains states that aren’t heavily populated and aren’t necessarily regarded as our nation’s healthiest states.
As of April 12, Muska wrote, “Wyoming is the sole state to remain free from fatalities, but SARS-CoV-2’s lethality has been relatively light in many others. Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia each have suffered fewer than 50 deaths. Several more states — Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island and South Carolina — have recorded between 50 and 100 fatalities.”
Muska doesn’t explain why the states on the list have lower mortality rates, but their less dense populations may be a common factor. It also is possible the virus is yet to achieve its peak presence in those states, or that their residents have been taking the COVID-19 threat seriously and protecting themselves with good hygiene, social distancing and self-isolation.
Having a few more weeks to put preventive measures in place has been a contributing factor in Nebraska, and, we believe, so has our state’s leadership and Nebraskans’ actions. We take pride in our self-sufficiency, and put it into practice with the coronavirus, believing that taking personal responsibility to protect ourselves also prevents the spread of the virus to others. At the moment, it’s the best weapon against COVID-19.
Compare the status of the other rural states on Muska’s list with the United States’ virus hot spots, and the differences are noteworthy. New York, New Jersey and California are metropolitan with a churn of hundreds of thousands of people every week. With so much coming and going it’s no wonder COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in those places.
If the Heartland is first to put the virus behind us, it’s essential that we adhere to personal responsibility. By continually protecting ourselves and others around us, we very well could be first in the nation to emerge from the shutdown.