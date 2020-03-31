In regard to safety, remember the last time you were speeding down the highway, breaking the law and trying to make up lost time by pressing the pedal to the metal? Speeding isn’t very smart. In fact, statistics show that speeding to save time is a bad bet.
The time savings are minimal. Let’s say you need to travel from Kearney to Hastings — an hourlong trip under normal circumstances, but you’ve started late and left yourself only 55 minutes. Of course, the tendency is to put the hammer down and erase that five-minute deficit, but think of the risks.
At 80 mph you actually might save five minutes, but at higher speeds it’s easier to lose control. At higher speeds, the crash will be more severe and so will your injuries.
At 80 mph, the average stopping distance on dry pavement for a passenger vehicle will increase approximately 40 feet compared with a vehicle traveling at 75 mph. In fact, it will take 440 feet to bring a vehicle going 80 mph to a complete stop. And we’re talking good brakes and dry pavement.
Invisible enemy
Nebraskans have heard plenty of advice this month about hand-washing, social distancing and covering coughs and sneezes. In the era of the coronavirus, a person can never be too careful. It is exceedingly simple to pass along the virus and then many of the folks around you will become ill.
Some experts have taken to calling coronavirus the “invisible enemy,” which is a fair description of the virus. A coughing person with the virus can spread it 18 feet, and the coronavirus droplets can remain suspended in the air for minutes and sometimes more than an hour. It’s even more dangerous to be around sneezers. They can propel the virus droplets 25 feet, and they might stay suspended until you’re unfortunate enough to walk into the cloud of droplets.
Don’t take shortcuts with safety. Follow all the rules about safety and healthy hygiene in this age of the coronavirus.