Made-up news and information greatly diminishes Americans’ confidence in government institutions, said seven of 10 adults in a Pew Research Center survey conducted last year. That’s not a confidence-building statistic if you’re trying to devise a strategy for keeping Americans informed of the facts as they battle COVID-19. U.S. citizens need to know the truth about the enemy and how to defeat it, but if they don’t believe what they’re told by federal leaders, what then?
Stuart Brotman wrote this week that if Americans doubt Uncle Sam, then alternate delivery methods are necessary so citizens stand a better chance of believing what they’re told. Brotman is a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, D.C., and shared other ideas about the need for a credible public information campaign to combat coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is taking place against a broad reality that the public health information being received — however evidence-based — must first penetrate a layer of public skepticism and cynicism about the messenger itself. This is counterproductive to swift and decisive recommendations that may not be followed as a result,” Brotman said. “Other data, however, suggests possibilities for using alternative ways to alert the public online about the virus generally and preventive measures specifically.”
An annual survey called the Edelman Trust Barometer, a survey index released just a few weeks ago, can serve as a quick reference source for exploring other options, Brotman said. The Barometer indicates that there are two groups that need to be addressed. The first is what is called the “informed public,” which comprises less than 20 percent of the mass population. But their socio-economic metrics — ages 25-64, college-educated and in the top 25 percent of household income — clearly separate them from the rest of the country. Then there is the mass population, which does not reflect significant media consumption or engagement in public policy and business news. One group — the informed public — is too sophisticated to believe everything it’s told, while the second group — the mass population — doesn’t always pay attention to the news.
It is important that vital public health information reaches both groups effectively.
Brotman has an idea. “First, it would be helpful to have COVID-19 public health information immediately amplified by nongovernment organizations and businesses through their websites and social media.”
Second, lean on local and state officials to carry the message: governors, mayors and school superintendents, etc.
The public needs the facts and it needs clear directions about fighting COVID-19.