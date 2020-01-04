A rose to ... the motor grader and plow operators who fought valiantly earlier this week to keep our streets and roads open during the holiday blizzard. During the initial stages of the storm, they fought a losing battle, but when the snowfall and strong winds finally subsided, the county, city and state crews finally could gain ground and get the job done.
Thanks to them for battling a major storm head-on. We appreciate their efforts.
A tip of the hat also goes to law enforcement and first responders. They were called out to aid motorists after they crashed on drifted and icy roads. The storm blew into south-central Nebraska during the busy holidays, so many people were risking their safety to visit relatives or make it home after road trips. Unfortunately, driving conditions were so dangerous that numerous vehicles couldn’t keep going or couldn’t stay on the road and wound up in the ditch.
The holiday storm is the second time this winter when snow fell after an extended warm spell and rainfall. The combination of wet streets, snow and traffic resulted in slick, icy driving conditions. We’re all hoping that a few warm days melt away the ice layer so our streets, roads and highways dry up.
A raspberry to ... the Iowa caucuses. They are one month away and could have a disproportionate influence in determining which Democrat opposes incumbent Donald Trump for president. We dislike the caucuses because they allow a single out-of-the-way state to hog the spotlight during the initial stage of primary election season. This gives Iowans far too much influence on the outcome.
A better system would be to hedge Iowans’ influence by forming a group of four or five states that conduct their primaries simultaneously. Nothing against Iowans, but they don’t represent the majority of Americans. At best, Iowans represent the interests of neighboring agricultural states — including Nebraska — but that’s hardly representative of the ocean of Americans who live and work in urban settings.
Adding states with more diverse demographics and economies would give the rest of the nation a more reliable gauge on the field of candidates and reduce the risk of an unelectable oddball candidate winning the caucus.
While we’re on the topic of early primaries, here’s a raspberry for New Hampshire. Voters in the “Live Free or Die” state also constitute a narrow cross-section of our nation.
We recommend Americans ignore Iowa and New Hampshire, but pay attention March 3 when 14 states conduct their primaries. They are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
Nebraska’s primary is May 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.