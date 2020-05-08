A growing number of Nebraskans are working hard to end the stigma that surrounds mental illness and to boost hope among families experiencing these challenges. They are not alone. A surprisingly large number of individuals experience mental illness, and that number likely is increasing as depression, anxiety and stress from long periods of isolation during the coronavirus outbreak takes its toll.
Fortunately, we are seeing, because of advancements in treatment and care, that through family support and a determined spirit, people with mental illnesses are able to live deeper and more meaningful lives. Thankfully, medicine and science are advancing all of the time.
Of course, the problem with mental illness and substance disorders isn’t so much about a lack of progress in research and the development of treatments. The problem is the stigma that surrounds mental illness.
Many people may want to be supportive of people facing challenges, but knowledge about mental health among everyday friends and neighbors could be stronger. Stigma prevents people who should know more about how to help someone with mental illness or substance abuse problems from being knowledgeable and sensitive as they reach out.
Unfortunately, it’s the stigma that also causes people suffering from mental illness from stepping forward to seek and receive help from professionals and support from the people around them. Isolation is no way to confront a mental health challenge; yet, so many people fear they’ll be shunned or ostracized if others know what they are going through.
It’s that unfortunate reality that makes public awareness events and publicity efforts so necessary.
We salute organizers of these events and awareness efforts, and we congratulate everyone who steps up in support of an individual facing mental or substance challenges, or if they are stepping out of the shadows to accept support from friends and family and stand up for themselves.
Accepting support may be one of the toughest things someone with a mental illness does, but if there are people around who genuinely love and care for the person, it’s a great way to take those first steps forward.