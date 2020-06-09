The coronavirus pandemic has given Americans a slew of lessons about their nation’s economy. Like it or not, we each are getting hands-on instruction about supply and demand and the functions of the supply chain that delivers what we want and need.
We learned at the outset of the outbreak that demand sometimes can outstrip supply, as it did with the toilet paper shortage and as it’s doing today with beef supplies.
Americans also are learning about the importance of our nation’s small businesses. Many are struggling after several months of forced closures and restrictions to prevent COVID-19 cases from overwhelming our health care resources. Today, as directed health measures are eased and businesses are cautiously returning to action, we can see the important roles they play in our economy.
There are almost 30.7 million small businesses in the United States, and they employ an estimated 60 million Americans. Let that number sink in and you realize why the U.S. Congress was thinking about small businesses when drafting the CARES Act. The act’s paycheck protection program assisted scores of America’s small businesses to retain employees and invest in other needs with low interest, forgivable loans. How important is it to keep small businesses afloat?
According to the Small Business Administration, from 2016 to 2019 just under 2 million new small businesses were created. Those businesses account for 3.1 million jobs, many of which were threatened by the pandemic. With so many businesses hit hard by the virus and Uncle Sam’s restrictions, it was essential that Congress act quickly. With 41 million Americans out of work, we cannot expect a strong recovery unless small businesses can help lead the way.
While it provided $659 billion in life-saving funds for small businesses, the CARES paycheck protection program also highlighted small lenders — another key asset of our national economy. Small lenders helped the vast majority of businesses to secure loans through the paycheck protection program.
“As this crisis continues to rip through our economy, these institutions will continue to serve on the front line of protecting our communities’ businesses,” said Jeff Tassey, chair of the Electronic Payments Coalition, writing for InsideSources.com.
Local institutions like community banks and credit unions have and will continue to play a major role in supporting the disbursement of loans in the paycheck protection program.
As we already said, Americans are learning a lot about their nation’s economy. Today, we all should grasp the importance of small businesses as job creators and of local financial institutions for their services to small businesses.