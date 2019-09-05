Thank you, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, for returning from the land of Notgonnahappen to focus full time on the legislative job you get $174,000 from taxpayers to do.
We see you, Mayor de Blasio, still living the delusional dream, now on a campaign-donor-funded jaunt to Nevada and California, never mind the $258,750 in public money you get to, you know, do your real job.
The people who rehired him for a second term aren’t giving into his presidential fantasies. They see a city with a homelessness crisis. With public housing in disrepair. In the midst of a major debate over how to remedy school segregation.
The city always suspected de Blasio considered those kinds of problems beneath his talents. Every day he persists with this folly, he reaffirms that suspicion.
New York Daily News
